Sony updates PS3 Terms of Service to warn of 3D "eye fatigue or nausea"

If you think the price tags of those 3D TVs are scary, wait until you read the warning labels. Sony has just updated its PlayStationterms of serviceto include a section entitled “3D DEVICE USE NOTICE” (note the intimidating all-caps).

At the end of the new TOS, which is now more than 13,000 words in length (gotta love that overpaid legal counsel), Sony warns, “Some people may experience discomfort (such as eye strain, eye fatigue or nausea) while watching 3D video images or playing stereoscopic 3D games on 3D televisions.”

The advisory suggests that gamers take breaks from watching 3D content, especially if any of the above symptoms surfaces. Also, next time you take little Timmy to the doctor, be sure to ask for a professional medical opinion on whether or not he is allowed to play Super Stardust in 3D. Per the advisory, “SCEA recommends that you consult your doctor (such as a pediatrician or eye doctor) before allowing young children to watch 3D video images or play stereoscopic 3D games.”



Above: Oddly enough, good comedy.



But wait, there’s more! That’s just the warning for the PS3. If you happen to be playing those 3D games on a TV from Samsung, the current 3D market leader, you should be aware that Samsung has aseparate noticethat claims, “Pregnant women, the elderly, sufferers of serious medical conditions, those who are sleep deprived or under the influence of alcohol should avoid utilizing the unit's 3D functionality.” Even those with perfect health may suffer “involuntary movements,” “convulsions,” “disorientation,” and “confusion.”



Boy, if you thought it was bad that the Wii could lead tounstoppable sexual arousal, just wait until the PS3 turns everyone into convulsing, disoriented invalids with stomach discomfort. 3D may be the inevitable wave of the future, but damn – these are some serious birthing pains, right here.



Jul 12, 2010

