Sonic designer reveals the blue blur started out life as twin human boys with spiky hair

The designer of Sonic the Hedgehog has revealed the blue blur started out life very differently and was originally going to be twin boys with spiky hair instead.

Naoto Ohshima, known for designing Sonic the Hedgehog and Dr. Eggman for Sega's iconic franchise, shared the news via their Twitter account along with some early concept art of the character. "I made a game draft. An action game about twins defending the dream world from Thirteen, the boss of the Nightmare World. It evolved into Sonic," the tweet reads.

I made a draft of the game. An action game about twin brothers who protect the dream world from Nightmare World's boss "Thirteen". It evolved into Sonic.私はゲーム原案書を作った。 ナイトメア世界のボス「サーティーン」から夢の世界を守る双子のアクションゲーム。 ソニックに進化した pic.twitter.com/nJECKnsI4wJanuary 21, 2023

The concept art features hints at what would eventually become Green Hill Zone as well as some menacing-looking characters and two kids with a blue and red color scheme. The two boys, described as twins in the tweet, both have spiky hair - one blue and one red - and matching blue/red shirts with a gold star in the middle of them. The twins are adorable and probably would have been just as fun to play as Sonic, but it's clear Ohshima made the right choice by developing the design into one spiky character.

Ohshima has revealed even more about the scrapped concept in the replies to the tweet. According to the director, a lot changed when Sega decided to turn the 'Twin Stars' project into Sonic the Hedgehog, however, some elements remained. This included the smooth terrain for players to run on and the loops, which we can see in that scrapped concept art. The idea of a playable character that would get around by curling up into a ball and zooming around apparently didn't come until Sonic was officially born though.