Skyrim players debate the easiest quests to miss: "I didn't know this existed for a full decade"

Skyrim is now notorious for its longevity, selling a bajillion copies every year and having been ported to practically all machines that have some computing power. Despite the game's long legs, some well-versed players are still struggling to see everything there is in Bethesda’s juggernaut RPG.

Longtime players gathered on the game’s subreddit to debate the Skyrim quests that are easiest to miss: "Which quests are so hidden or obscure that almost nobody ever completed them?" Skyrim doesn't have an in-game counter to tell you what percentage of quests you've actually completed, but excluding the infinite radiant objectives, the game has well over 270 unique quests, making it almost impossible to mark off every single one organically.

Thankfully, the subreddit dished on several hard-to-find questlines, including the Rise in the East quest that has players helping the East Empire Trading Company. One player didn’t know this quest existed for a full decade - "which is insane considering how hard it goes." Many others were also in the same boat before they stumbled upon a guard near the docks in Haafingar.

Another slippery quest sees your spouse kidnapped for ransom in - wait for it - the Kidnapped For Ransom questline. Some others seemed to disagree, almost agitated at how common abductions were in their playthrough: "The courier has given me enough ransom notes to the point where I couldn’t find the right one to find my wife." But Redditor mrhonist claims they’ve only encountered the quest four times in 2000 hours, with different variations, including vampires, every time.

The final quest that many players seemingly missed is Angi’s Camp in the Falkreath region, which is a must-find for archers. The quest - described as "one of the best handcrafted moments in the game" - has your character go through archery training and can be an easy way to boost your ranged skills in later levels.

Those obscure missions can be multiplied with Skyrim mods, should you want even more janky tomfoolery. Modders are still more than dedicated to the 12-year-old game, with one multiplayer modder even abandoning Starfield to go back to Skyrim.

