Six minutes of LittleBigPlanet 2 gameplay footage

If you've yet to listen to the occasionally shambolic but always well-meaning TalkRadar UK, you won't have heard our verbal estimations of LittleBigPlanet 2 - of which a new six minute gameplay vid has popped up on YouTube, taken from Qore.

For our early impressions, you can listen to the podcast, but in sum we all love the idea of it (like we love the idea of the first one) but we're still divided on people's appetite for creating their own levels.



Yeah, we know there's two million already from the original, but how many of them are just to get the Publisher trophy for publishing a level? See what you think, and let us know whether you ever spent any serious time creating an LBP level in the comments below.

May 13, 2010