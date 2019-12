Podcast: TalkRadar UK #38

Direct download



TalkRadar UK Episode 38 (1h 28m:49s)



GamesRadar Hotline





Right, here's the deal... DO: Send us game related questions/triva or a confession. Ensure that your text isn't a small essay. DON'T: Send us chain texts, jokes or requests asking for a job. Or sound boards from your favourite film, even if the film itself is funny. Got it? So with the serious crap out of the way, please do drop us a linewe'll play your dulcet tones across the airwaves via the wonders of technology. Or simplydrop us a text. We love hearing from you guys.All calls and texts charged at your local standard rate.

Tell us what you think

Do you have an opinion about the podcast? Then why not share it with us in the forums. All feedback welcome. Unless it's negative because this will make us sad. We're delicate flowers, see.

ViaiTunesorFeedburner RSS



The info bit

Post date: Wednesday12 May,2010

Run time:1 hour 28 minutes49 seconds

Music by:Sabrepulse