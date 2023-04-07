Sex/Life canceled after two seasons at Netflix

Sex/Life has been canceled after two seasons at Netflix.

Sex/Life is a drama about what happens when a suburban mother of two (Sarah Shahi) takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past. The series also stars Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette, with Stacy Rukeyser serving as showrunner. The series is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, written by BB Easton.

The news comes not only after star Sarah Shahi was announced as the lead of a new show called Judgement (which has been ordered to pilot by ABC), but also after Shahi expressed her disappointment with the show's second season. Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Rukeyser is already working on a new show for Netflix.

"I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Shahi said on a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast (opens in new tab). "I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season - I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge."

Shahi also said she feels that many moments in season two are "gimmicky" and that the season as a whole was a "challenge" for her.

