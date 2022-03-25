Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 preview proves why Diana is a hero for everyone

International Women's Day was observed on Tuesday, March 8, and Women’s History Month is observed in March. Arriving just under the wire for both is March 29's Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1, a three-story 96-page anthology one-shot that examines Diana "through her interactions with both adversaries and allies alike."

DC is previewing writer Paula Sevenbergen and artist Pail Pelletier's story 'Hell Hath No Flurry,' which features the return of one of Wonder Woman's oldest foes - but not before introducing readers to a young Wonder Woman enthusiast inspired by the superhero who "speaks to him in ways that are just becoming clear," explains DC.

The preview pages feature Will, a young boy at the heart of the story who attends his East Side Girls and Boys Center superhero costume day in a Wonder Woman outfit. After receiving praise for his costume from an adult, some bullies begin picking on him for dressing as a feminine hero as a boy, echoing relevant social issues facing gender non-conforming children and adults alike.

But before the bullies can continue picking on our young hero, long-time but somewhat obscure Wonder Woman villain Byrna Brilyant AKA the Blue Snowman strikes, signaling the arrival of the actual Diana herself, who will undoubtedly meet her young fan through the course of the adventure.

Check out the preview pages:

The special also features stories by writers Stephanie Phillips and artist Alitha Martinez and a mystic-leaning story featuring Dr. Fate written and drawn by Scott Kolins.

Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 features a cover by Belen Ortega and variant covers by Junggeun Yoon, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Cat Staggs along with an International Women's Day cover by Maria Laura Sanapo.

Check out the variant covers here:

