Secret Invasion episode 4 featured ANOTHER shock death – and fans are struggling to cope. So much so, in fact, that a few viewers are trying to convince themselves that the latest demise of a main character might not have actually happened.

Titled 'Beloved', the most recent installment of the Marvel TV series sees Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) exact his plan to turn his fellow rebel Skrulls into Super Skrulls, while Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) clash with an increasingly suspicious Rhodes (Don Cheadle).

At the end of episode 3, it looked as if Talos' daughter G'iah (Emilia Clarke) might be a goner, but the new chapter opens with her healing from the seemingly fatal gunshot wound. (Remember Maya Hansen and Aldrich Killian's regenerative nanotech introduced in Iron Man 3?)

Later, lots of drama ensues, as Rhodes, almost certainly a Skrull, tells Fury's wife Priscilla to kill the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director – an order she does not obey – and helps Gravik launch an attack on the US president. Fury and Talos touchdown in England in an attempt to save the prez, but are stopped in their tracks by Gravik's surprising Groot-like powers. A battle breaks out and, Gravik, disguised as a soldier, stabs Talos and kills him. Fury shoots Gravik twice, but Gravik heals in the same way G'iah did earlier, and he flees.

"Fury debating whether to save the President or save his husband Talos oh Marvel you will PAY FOR THIS," one distraught fan tweeted, as another said: "The way Fury keeps losing people he cares about … first Maria, now Rhodey, Priscilla, and Talos … GIVE THIS MAN A BREAK !!!"

"You didn't have to do that to Talos. He was my favourite :(" a third cried, while a fourth wrote: "G'iah is alive but now Talos is the one who's dead. Damn we can't win a thing."

Others – understandably, given how things with G'iah transpired – aren't so sure Talos is dead. "OMG, they killed.. Talos, or not? He is credited in 6 episodes on IMDb," one theorist argued on Twitter, referencing Mendelsohn's involvement.

