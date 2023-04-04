New Secret Invasion trailer features a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to an Avengers villain

The latest trailer for upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion brings back plenty of characters we've not seen for a little while, from Ben Mendelsohn's Talos to Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. It introduces a bunch of new characters, too, like Emilia Clarke's G'iah – but did you notice the blink-and-you'll-miss it nod to a baddie from Avengers: Infinity War?

At around the 1:27 mark in the new clip, which you can watch above, viewers can glimpse a US Department of Damage Control box that reads, "Specimen sample: Cull" on the outside. It seems safe to assume, then, that the contents is Cull Obsidian's arm, which Wong cut off using a portal in the Endgame predecessor.

Cull Obsidian's arm that Wong cut off back in infinity war in Secret Invasion???? This is why I LOVE the mcu #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/nh9KpKNn2cApril 3, 2023 See more

"Assuming that's a Super Skrull in Secret Invasion, they're in need of alien/superhuman DNA to copy and since Cull Obsidian is one thick mf. They're most likely adding it to their arsenal. Shapeshifting is one of my fave abilities tbh," one fan took to Twitter to speculate.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds), Secret Invasion sees several Marvel characters unsure of who to trust, when it emerges that a shape-shifting race has infiltrated all facets of life on Earth. Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman reprise their roles as Maria Hill and Everett Ross, respectively, while newcomers Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir are set to appear as a yet-to-be-named MI6 agent and Skrull resistance leader Gravik.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 21. In the meantime, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond.