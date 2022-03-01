New Secret Invasion set photos tease setting, timeline, and surprise Marvel crossover

A handful of new images from the set of Secret Invasion have emerged – and they help flesh out what has been, up until now, one of the more under-wraps Marvel projects in recent memory.

Instagram user The Phils has posted a handful of photos from during Secret Invasion’s production in London. Click through them below.

A post shared by The Phils (@the_insta_phils) A photo posted by on

The big headline – emphasis on headline – comes from a Secret Invasion prop: a newspaper detailing growing tensions in the US and UK, with Don Cheadle’s James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes pictured as the fictional President Ritson heads to London. Rhodey last appeared in Falcon and The Winter Solider and has his own series, Armor Wars, in the works.

Secret Invasion is, at least in part, crossing the pond for its Disney Plus series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson as a returning Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos). Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are also set to appear, though the identity of their characters are currently unknown.

The Brits are also getting Rogers: The Musical if a train station poster is anything to go by. It also hints that the musical re-telling of the Battle of New York has spread its wings and gone beyond Broadway, suggesting the series is set around 2024 on the Marvel timeline – and after Hawkeye.

Away from the Easter eggs, it’s the death and destruction that should catch the eye. Nick Fury certainly has a job on his hands if these Secret Invasion set photos mirror the series itself. In one shot, a church appears to be destroyed and a vigil is seen in the background. There’s also a dead alien-looking creature in another scene, which really puts the 'invasion' in Secret Invasion. No wonder Fury looks like he hasn’t shaved in weeks…

No release date for Secret Invasion just yet, but there’s plenty more to look forward to before then. Catch up on all of the MCU’s big projects with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.