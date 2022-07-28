Sebastian Stan is transformed by prosthetics in A Different Man first look

Sebastian Stan is unrecognizable in the first look at his new movie, A Different Man. The actor shared a photo of himself kitted out in prosthetics on his Instagram – the movie sees him play Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis, a condition where tumors grow in the nervous system.

The protagonist undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, but then becomes obsessed with an actor starring as him in a play based on his life. On Instagram, Stan credits Mike Marino for the prosthetics. Marino most recently worked on The Batman, transforming Colin Farrell into Oswald Cobblepot, AKA Penguin.

The Worst Person in the World star Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson, who previously starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Under the Skin and has neurofibromatosis himself, are also part of the cast. Produced by A24, the movie is currently filming in New York City and is directed, written, and co-produced by Aaron Schimberg. The filmmaker's last movie, 2019's Chained for Life, also starred Pearson.

As for Stan, he most recently starred in horror movie Fresh opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones, while on the small-screen he played Tommy Lee in the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy alongside Lily James as Pamela Anderson. The latter performance earned him an Emmy nomination. He's also set to star in the upcoming comedy thriller Sharper, which co-stars Julianne Moore, Justice Smith, and John Lithgow.

A Different Man doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait to find out when the film will arrive on the big screen, check out our list of the other most exciting upcoming movies on the horizon in 2022 and beyond.