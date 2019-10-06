Popular

Scholastic to publish new Overwatch book starring Efi Oladele

The "action-packed novel" will also feature "fan-favourite characters Orisa, Doomfist, and Lúcio"

While you can soon play Overwatch pretty much anywhere and everywhere you want to with the first-person shooter's omnipresent jump to Nintendo Switch, you'll also be able to get your Overwatch fix on your commute without a handheld device courtesy of a new Scholastic e-book series launching next year.

As spotted by Polygon and subsequently confirmed by Blizzard, a listing for a new Scholastic e-book has popped up on Amazon,com. Listed as a young adult novel written by critically acclaimed author Nicky Drayden, the "action-packed novel" – entitled The Hero of Numbani – focuses on Efi Oladele and will also feature "fan-favourite characters Orisa, Doomfist, and Lúcio in an all-new, original story straight from the minds of the Overwatch game team".

The listing also notes the book as "Book #1", intimating successive stories are also on their way.  

"In the technologically advanced African city of Numbani, in the not-so-distant future, humans live in harmony with humanoid robots known as omnics," reads the official book description. "But when a terrorist tries to shatter that unity, a hero named Efi Oladele rises!

"Efi has been making robots since she was little - machines to better her community and improve people's lives. But after she witnesses Doomfist's catastrophic attack on the city's OR15 security bots, Efi feels the call to build something greater: a true guardian of Numbani."

The Overwatch novel Hero of Numbani is scheduled to release on May 5, 2020.

As Jordan reported a few weeks back, Overwatch just got an update big enough that Blizzard calls it a "remaster". The roughly 8GB behemoth is live on the PTR and tweaks the stats of 13 heroes, which is close to half of Overwatch's 31-count roster. Update 1.41 also brings a number of bug fixes for characters on top of some fairly substantial tweaks, resulting in a patch that could seriously alter tier lists going forward.

