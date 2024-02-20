Scarlet Witch's ongoing title gets un-canceled (sort of) with a new #1 this summer

Writer Steve Orlando's work with Wanda Maximoff isn't done yet, as his ongoing Scarlet Witch title is relaunching in June. Following a first series that ran for 10 issues and a subsequent Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver limited series, Orlando is now uniting with X-Men Red artist Jacopo Camagni for a relaunched Scarlet Witch solo ongoing series.

The new series will pick up where the last one left off, with Wanda running her very own magic shop where those in need can get magical help the likes of which they won't find anywhere else, with the so-called 'Last Door' taking people exactly where they need to be

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it’s all about to go up in flames. Wanda’s newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she’s ever faced before, and it won’t stop until it razes Wanda’s world to the ground," reads Marvel's official announcement of the new Scarlet Witch title.

"It’s a clash of titans as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear! What happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda’s about to find out – if she survives long enough."

Along with Orlando, artist Russell Dauterman (whose recent X-Men '97 variant cover is one of the best we've seen in years) will return to provide covers for the newly relaunched Scarlet Witch series, starting with the cover of Scarlet Witch #1, seen here.

"The news is out and I couldn't be more excited!" Orlando says in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Scarlet Witch has been a dream job, and getting to return to her once again and continue Wanda's adventures is something I could never say no to. And Wanda's going to keep climbing! Here, we'll be bringing the blockbuster storytelling of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver to the focused, personal journey Wanda began in Darkhold and Scarlet Witch. And standing in her way? Only one of Marvel's most powerful and climactic entities, bent on destroying everything Wanda stands for."

Scarlet Witch #1 goes on sale June 12.

Check out the best Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch stories of all time.