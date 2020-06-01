Save up to 60% with these cheap antivirus deals from Bitdefender

Alright, I'll concede that cheap antivirus deals aren't particularly exciting. But before you click away, this is one worth considering. Bitdefender, one of the most reliable antivirus providers in the world, has slashed its prices by more than 50% in many cases; and for some, the discount is as high as 60% off. Better still, those offers are available in both the US and UK.

Listed as a 'special VIP opportunity', these cheap antivirus deals are pretty noteworthy. We ranked Bitdefender as the best antivirus service on the market, so a massive discount like this isn't one to miss. Especially not on products that usually cost more than $80 / £50.

Top of the list would be Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020. This offers basic PC protection from internet-threats and beyond. It's been slashed by 60% on both sides of the Atlantic, bringing the price down to $23.99 / £15.99 instead of $60 / £40. Meanwhile, the premium option - Bitdefender Total Security 2020 - has dropped to $35.99 in the US and £28 in the UK. As before, that's a price cut of 60% and excellent value for money considering the fact that it offers protection for multiple devices, including mobiles like the best gaming phone or the best gaming tablet.

No matter which offer you go for, all versions of Bitdefender are extremely effective in detecting, targeting, and removing any viruses. They also carefully filter the web to block malicious sites and stop phishing, all while protecting your passwords.

More importantly, the Total Security version offers protection for your mobile devices. If you have an Android phone like a Samsung Galaxy S10, that's essential - unlike Apple products, they're not protected from viruses or malware.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 | $23.99 for one year

This is the most basic option available to you, but it's still well worth considering. It gets you antivirus protection on one PC and is a good place to start if you just want standard coverage. What's more, it's dropped in price by a hefty 60%.

UK price: £15.99 for one yearView Deal

Bitdefender Total Security 2020 | $35.99 for one year

This offer is the one we'd personally recommend going for. It's a more comprehensive package that provides antivirus protection for multiple devices, including your PC, laptop, and phone or tablet. Well worth picking up, particularly at 60% less than normal.

UK price: £28 for one yearView Deal

If those deals aren't cutting it, be sure to check out our 'best of' antivirus page linked above. It features the top products at the lowest prices, and those offers are updated on a daily basis. That page also includes the best free antivirus software, so you're covered even if you don't have the money to spare!

Want to upgrade your internet? Check out the offers on our best broadband page.