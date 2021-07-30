Save nearly $300 on a monster rig with these RTX 30-series gaming PC deals at Dell right now

There's never been a better time to snag a mega gaming PC deal, what with new graphics cards out in the wild and ruling the roost. And you can do just that with a bunch of offerings over at Dell on their Alienware machines. They allow you to save hundreds of dollars in the process.

Among a host of other savings, Dell's current gaming deals let you snag an Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 monster with a Ryzen 9 CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU for $230 less than its list price, and also an Alienware R12 with a saving of nearly $300 that also comes equipped with an RTX 3080 beast.

These are excellent machines and both sit atop our best gaming PC guide - and for good reason. Getting either as a bonafide RTX gaming PC deal can only be seen as an absolute win.

Aside from being proper RTX 3080 PCs, these Alienware gaming PCs have very strong configurations, featuring some of the best CPUs for gaming and the best RAM for gaming. And while their drives may be stock standard ones, the performance they offer can usually rival the best SSDs for gaming.

To lay it out clearly, the Ryzen PC contains an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, that RTX 3080 graphics card, a whole 32GB of DDDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The Intel-based machine has an i7 11700F CPU to go with the RTX 3080 card, and also features 16GB of DDR4 3200Mhz memory, and a solid 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo.

Remember, one of the joys of a gaming PC is that you can crack it open and tinker with it down the line to upgrade it too. You can do that immediately if those configs aren't perfect for you: there are options to also boost the storage and memory on both PCs from the get-go.

Alienware's machines are quality gaming PCs, hands down, no doubt. We know there's an Alienware premium on their goods sometimes, but these discounts go a long way to negate that and offer a great way into the next generation of graphics and the 30-series cards. Getting such a machine on offer, or even an RTX 3080 laptop similar in spec, is probably one of the safest ways of getting your hands on the best RTX 3080 price.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming PC | $2,920 $2,689.99 at Dell

If you like key parts of your gaming rig to be from the Red Team then this R10 PC is a fine candidate for your attention. The Ryzen 9 processors are incredibly reliable gaming performers and will offer performance that you won't regret. Combine that with the RTX 3080 - and the discount - and you'll be flying.

Alienware Aurora Edition R12 Gaming PC | $2,490 $2,199.99 at Dell

The headline act of this beefy 30-series PC is of course the RTX 3080 graphics card. This will absolutely nail a new-gen gaming experience at (nearly) every resolution. Given the discount, the fact you'll get a warranty, and the quality of the machine itself, this is a great deal.

While the RTX 3080 means this R12 can pull 4K gaming into genuine reach, its main strength might be to absolutely nail 1440p gaming and dominate 1080p (important for esports or competitive players). Add one of the best gaming monitors - or, possibly, one of the best 4K monitors for gaming if you prefer visual fidelity to speed and framerates - and you'll have a hell of a setup.

If you prefer your gaming machines portable, then check out the latest cheap gaming laptop deals, cheap Alienware laptops, and our guide to the best gaming laptop money can buy.