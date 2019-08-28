Save $1000 on a 70-inch Sony 4K HDR TV from Walmart

4K TVs are only becoming more common by the day, and we’re finally beginning to see some serious price reductions on models that aren’t just big but have some awesome extras too. Walmart is currently offering the 70-inch Bravia 4K Android Smart TV for just $998, saving nearly 50% off the regular price. This absolute monolith of a TV will quickly become the centerpiece of any room it occupies and will look great doing it.

While the size is certainly nothing to scoff at, its what’s under the hood that makes the Bravia in particular stand above its peers. A 120Hz refresh rate makes action sequences more vivid, and absolutely ideal for sports viewing. The TRILUMINOS display produces a broader range of colors for stunning images. And the Bravia is also HDR-enabled, which brings vibrant colors and textures to your gaming experiences on the PS4 or Xbox One.

The Bravia also comes packaged with Google Assistant, allowing for effortless voice-activated playback of your favorite streaming services. Essentially giving you all of the added functionality of Google Assistant and Chromecast built into a gorgeous 70-inch screen. Don’t like Google Assistant? The Bravia pairs just as well with Amazon Alexa, giving you even more options to keep your home connected.

Sony 70" BRAVIA 4K HDR TV | $998 at Walmart (save $1000)

This massive 4K display consolidates an amazing number of smart features into a nearly unparalleled viewing experience. HDR and 4K are a killer combo for gaming, and with a $900 savings, you could buy every console and have money leftover.

View Deal

Make sure to check out our guide on how to play Android games on your TV as part of smartphone gaming week.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.