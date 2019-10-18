Save $35 on a great gaming capture card with this Elgato HD60 S deal

Want to get into streaming games on Twitch or making gameplay videos for YouTube? Now's your chance - one of the best capture cards for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S, has had its price slashed down to $144.99 on Amazon today. That's a reduction of $35 and a very pleasant way to start your weekend, if we do say so ourselves.

The Elgato HD60 S is a great investment for any would-be-streamer; it's an affordable way of getting gorgeous 1080p 60 frames-per-second capture with low latency. What's more, it features a "state-of-the-art USB 3.0 Type C connection [and] built-in live streaming to Twitch, YouTube & more." Better still, you get a built-in live commentary feature and various overlays to pretty up your stream while you're at it. Basically, the HD60 S is sitting pretty in the number two slot of our 'best of' list for good reason. As we mentioned in our guide, it's "easy to set up, simply plugging in between your PS4/Xbox One and the TV. It also does all of the work for you, with the software cycling through resolution options until it finds a signal." As such, it's the perfect capture card for beginners. Finally, Elgato is a trusted brand that's been a master of the game for ages. In other words, you can rest assured you're getting good quality here.

If you want to make sure your streaming setup is up to snuff, don't miss our guides to the best gaming PCs , the best CPU for gaming , and the best graphics cards .