Save 36% on one of the best fantasy board games, Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion

Famed dungeon-crawler Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Law has had its price cut by 36%, slashing the overall cost to $31.99 at Amazon (down from $49.99) in this week's board game deals. That's the cheapest it's been since last June and almost the lowest price on record.

As a more focused prequel of Gloomhaven (one of the best board games around, but also one of the most intimidating thanks to its colossal size), Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion offers smaller adventures at a much lower price. Discounts like this one help make it even more accessible; if you're on the fence, investing is a lot easier to justify at $32.

Jaws of the Lion will be well worth the cost for fantasy RPG fans. Casting you as one of four mercenaries looking to make their fortune in the city of Gloomhaven, it challenges players to solve the mystery of recent disappearances in a story that changes depending on your actions. Thanks to new tutorials, guides, and a scenario book with the board built into the pages, it's also much easier to get the hang of - but still has more than enough depth to satisfy long-term fans.

Today's top board game deal

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - Although it's aiming at a more casual playerbase, Jaws of the Lion is still one of the best adventure board games on the market thanks to its clever branching narrative. While it has dipped to $29.99 in the past, this is the cheapest it's been since June 2021 (it doesn't usually go below $35).



UK deal - £42.50 £40.33 at Amazon



