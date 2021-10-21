Marvel's Conan the Barbarian-centric Savage Avengers comic is ending

Marvel Comics will be ending its current Savage Avengers ongoing series in January 2022. January 12's Savage Avengers #28 will be the final issue of this Conan the Barbarian-centric Avengers squad, as speculated by Newsarama back in September .

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Launched in May 2019 as the second step in Marvel Entertainment's licensing deal with Conan Properties International, Savage Avengers put the non-Marvel owned Conan the Barbarian in the thick of the Marvel Universe alongside a cast of Avengers that includes Wolverine, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and more.

Savage Avengers #28 will be a coda for the series as well as the current 'Kulan Gath Saga' that has seen the titular Hyborean villain take over the Earth. According to Marvel Comics' December 2021 solicitations, the 'Kulan Gath Saga' ends in December's Savage Avengers #27 with Savage Avengers #28 to feature "a good old-fashioned stabbing."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's been a lot of stabbing in Savage Avengers given Conan's sword-wielding ways and his teammate Wolverine's claws, including Conan stabbing Wolverine all the way back in Savage Avengers #1.

Savage Avengers' end comes on the three-year anniversary of Conan's return to Marvel as a licensed character and follows the quiet discontinuation of the main Conan the Barbarian series ended in September. September is when Conan's parent company was acquired by the Norwegian game developer Funcom (producer of the Age of Conan game). It isn't clear if the discontinuation of Marvel Comics' Conan the Barbarian and Savage Avengers titles is a result of that business deal.

Marvel has one upcoming Conan comic on the horizon though - the six-issue King Conan series by Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar, the long-promised finale to the story which launched Marvel's current Conan license, is scheduled to debut December 15.

Here's your guide to finding and appreciating your local comic shop.