Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: "Flat-out excellent"

If you're looking for a premium gaming cell that isn't an iPhone (and won't completely bankrupt you), the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will impress. While its battery-life isn't as good as you'd hope, everything else exceeds expectations.

You only need one look at the Samsung Galaxy S22+ to know that it's a good phone. Thanks to a glossy glass back and metal accents, it screams 'premium'. Does it live up to appearances, though?

In a word, yes. Although we now live in a world where the best gaming phones aren't exactly few and far between, this one still manages to make itself feel luxurious. Jump from something like an A-series to a Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the step up in quality is obvious. What's more, it doesn't rely on novelty - it's straightforward and unassuming, happy to let its performance do the talking instead.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ - features & design

(Image credit: Future)

Essential info Operating system: Android 12

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O (HDR10+)

Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Front camera: 10MP

Rear camera: 50MP + 12MP + 10MP

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

CPU: 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core (2.80GHz max clock)

RAM: 8GB

Charging: Fast Wireless 2.0

Waterproofing: IP68

Weight: 196g

As you'd expect for a phone that weighs in at the premium end of the scale, Samsung's S22+ is gorgeous. Although it eschews the handsome curved edges of older Galaxys, iPhones, or even OnePlus models, the shiny metal rim and glass back offer a sense of luxury from the off. Equally, booting up that AMOLED HDR10+ screen and its wash of vivid color - not to mention the smooth 120Hz refresh rate - is enough to demonstrate this is a phone that earns its high cost. Superficially, at least.

It's no slouch in the technical department either. Along with a 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor, it packs 8GB of RAM to keep everything ticking along nicely. While that RAM score isn't as strong as a OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition, the S22+ still kicks all kinds of ass in action. Plus, it doesn't have to make compromises like the similarly-specced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy S22 range, compared

So, what sets it apart from the standard S22? Aside from a slightly larger screen (it's 6.6 inches compared to the S22's 6.1), the capacity for faster charging, and better battery thanks to its 4500mAh rating, very little. At their core, they're the same phone; the S22+ is just a bit bigger.

It's a different story with the S22 Ultra, though. That device is more expensive at around $1,200 / £1,150, and it makes up for the fact with a superior screen and camera complement. It has room for an S-Pen too.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ - performance

(Image credit: Future)

Unsurprisingly, a premier phone from an industry giant is going to work well. Short of a total disaster, that's not news. The question then becomes how good it actually is.

Judging by our time with the device, very. While the likes of Diablo Immortal already look great, I was taken aback by just how crisp the action was on my Galaxy S22+ review unit. Even while downloading other games for testing, it ran without so much as a hiccup and managed to cope under the stress of all the spells I was slinging on-screen. Despite being a mess of sparks and giant fantasy spiders, the phone didn't flinch.

S22+ vs S22 & S22 Ultra (Image credit: Future) Why go for the S22+ when the Ultra exists? Well, the only differences lie in the Ultra's camera being stronger, an extra two inches of display, and a slightly more powerful battery. The screen is admittedly nicer thanks to its Quad HD+ rating, but when it comes to gaming, the S22+ gets you exactly the same experience.



As for the S22+ vs the standard S22, it comes down to your preference in terms of size. The latter is petite for a modern cell, and unless you've got smaller hands, the S22+ occupies a Goldilocks zone of not being too big or too little. Because the battery is better as well, I'd say to opt for the S22+ if at all possible.

Apex Legends: Mobile impressed too. While it struggled on occasion with some stutters (though I'd put that down to internet matchmaking rather than a failure on the phone's part), it ran very smoothly and was comparable to the 'full' version of the game in terms of feel.

With the exception of heat output, anyway. This game made the S22+ heat up noticeably, which isn't surprising considering all the moving pieces involved. Don't get me wrong - it was perfectly tolerable. Yet it did make the screen slightly uncomfortable to touch after a long match. I can imagine playing extended sessions would rinse your battery, too.

Actually, let's pause on the battery for a moment. Almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is excellent, but this - as with so many modern cells - is where it stumbles. A normal work-day is fine and barely ticks the power below 80% from a full charge, but morning of taking photos, playing games, and browsing social media tanked my unit's power. While this didn't reduce the level to less than 50% in total, it was enough of a drop that I started to get jittery away from a charging cable.

Now, I'm not saying that you'll be holding a flat battery by dusk. But if I had to guess, I'd say you probably wouldn't get much more than 15 to 16 hours of moderate use. Because the S22+ is supposed to be better than the normal S22 in this department, that doesn't bode well for the cheaper model.

(Image credit: Future)

Luckily, the camera makes up for any concerns. It's flat-out excellent, and while its standard shots were impressive enough, it really stood out with darker ones. The S22+ can capture gloomy scenes with a color and clarity that even your eyes can't, and it shows shadowed areas as if they're in dim light where rival phones aren't able to make out anything at all. It's genuinely impressive.

General day-to-day use is also a big thumbs-up. Smooth scrolling is becoming a new standard, but I appreciate it here nonetheless. The screen isn't too big either, so I don't feel like I'm in constant danger of dropping it. This is a good middle-ground between the small S22 and the chunkier S22 Ultra.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+?

If you're in need of a new phone for gaming and general life, you could do an awful lot worse than the S22+ from Samsung. It nails every test thrown at it, and excels in many. Aside from a battery-life that could be better, there's very little more you could ask of it. It's the perfect size for playing and just scrolling socials too, so I've got no problem recommending this one.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) $794.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $949.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

How we tested the Samsung Galaxy S22+

I spent weeks using the Samsung Galaxy S22+ as my primary phone, and that meant gaming, work, social media browsing, email, messaging, and reading throughout the day. I also tested it with Apex Legends: Mobile, Diablo: Immortal, Pokemon Go, and more.

For further information about our testing process, check out the GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

To get other recommendations for on-the-go gaming, don't miss the best gaming tablets or the latest Nintendo Switch deals. Alternatively, you can check out the best gaming laptops if you're really getting serious.