Roy Harper, Darkseid, and Flashpoint Batman headline August's Infinite Frontier

DC has revealed the contents of August's Infinite Frontier #4 and #5, the latest two chapters of the DC Omniverse-exploring limited series by writer Joshua Williamson.

"President Superman finds himself in the wrong world, and it isn't looking good," reads DC's description of August 10's Infinite Frontier #4.

"Bones and Chase attempt to stop super-powered heroes and villains from crossing Multiversal lines. If they can shut down the President of Steel, they think that it will serve as a signal to all to not mess with Earth-0! This is only a distraction, however, as Injustice Incarnate begins to show them the worst the Multiverse has to offer, and only Flashpoint Batman is there to lend the heroes backup."

Then in August 24's Infinite Frontier #5, Roy Harper and the mysterious Planet Omega get the spotlight in an issue DC says is building towards a finale "that could mean chaos, or crisis, or both for the DC Multiverse."

"Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own," reads DC's description. "He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome.

"Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet!"

Infinite Frontier #4 (Image credit: DC)

Readers of Infinite Frontier #0 know Planet Omega is one of two new planets at the center of the new DC Omniverse. One is an 'Alpha World' that's being referred to as Elseworld and the other is what DC was originally called Earth Omega but is now seemingly referring to as Omega World.

It was supposed to be a world where universal threats are contained by the Quintessence, a group of higher DC beings including the Greek god Hera, Phantom Stranger, the Wizard, Highfather, Ganthet, and the Spectre that oversee the Omniverse.

The Quintessence thought they had imprisoned Darkseid on this world, only to be apparently murdered by the classic DC supervillain who claims the machinations of the ending of Dark Nights: Death Metal has created an ultimate combined version of his various past selves after DC's numerous Crises have created lesser versions of himself.

Infinite Frontier #4 and #5 are written by Williamson with art by Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, and Jesús Merino and both feature a cover by Mitch Gerads and a card stock variant cover by Bryan Hitch. Hitch's covers for issues #1-5 all interconnect to make one larger image.

Infinite Frontier #1-5 interconnecting variant covers by Bryan Hitch (Image credit: DC)

"With the reveal of Flashpoint Batman on the cover of Infinite Frontier #4, everything you think you know about DC's Infinite Frontier gets turned upside down!" reads DC's final tease of the ending of the series.

