﻿Retro Gamer celebrates the Spectrum’s 40th anniversary

The British games industry wouldn’t exist in its current form without the ZX Spectrum. Rare and Rockstar are just two of the huge companies that have their DNA enthused with the machine in some way so the system’s 40th anniversary felt like the perfect time to celebrate.

Retro Gamer’s gigantic 14-page feature examines every critical year of the machine’s existence, starting in 1982 to its demise in the mid-Nineties, as well as its resurrection throughout the Noughties and beyond. The likes of Kim Justice, James O’Brien and Mev Dinc are also onhand to explain what makes the system so special.

Issue 232 also features plenty more exciting content, including a look at how The Simpsons: Hit & Run was made. Learn how Radical Entertainment was able to make a game that was worthy of The Simpsons’ name and how it wouldn’t exist without Grand Theft Auto III.

We also chat to David Perry about making The Terminator for Sega’s Mega Drive, learn how the Ecco The Dolphin series evolved, find out Creative Assembly made the first game in the Total War series and reveal why everyone needs to play Capcom Vs SNK: The Match Of The Millennium.

Other highlights of issue 232 include an exclusive interview with the director of Taito’s Egret II Mini, a studio profile on Capstone and an interview with Nightdive Studios about its incredible restoration projects.

There’s much more, including looks at Kung-Fu Master, Metal Slug, Propeller Arena, Tetris, Shadow The Hedgehog and a review of The A500 Mini.

The new issue is on sale now.