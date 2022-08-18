Resident Evil fans are remaking the original game in Unreal Engine 5

While Chris and Jill's first encounter with the zombie hordes broke the mould back in the day, there's no denying it's a little rough around the edges by modern standards. With Capcom remaking Resident Evil 2,3, and 4, fans are no doubt curious whether the original game will be remade (again) using all the technical wizardry available now. So far, the developer has been quiet on the issue, but thanks to some talented Resident Evil fans, we've got an idea of what a modern-day remake could look like.

Titled Biohazard:RE1 Classic Edition, this remake is being made in Unreal Engine 5. The trailer, which you can see below, contains scenes that anyone who's played the original will remember with a mix of fondness and terror. We see the team's first moments in the Spencer Mansion and the infamous scene in which the game's first zombie slowly rotates his head towards the camera, revealing a bloodstained mouth and cold, dead eyes, all remade with stunning visuals and impressive lightening effects.

Gameplay-wise, it stays true to the original, with tank controls and fixed camera angles instead of the over-the-shoulder perspective that Capcom adopted for the recent remakes. There's no mention of a release date, but it certainly has us eager to experience the iconic first Resident Evil all over again. Let's also hope that Capcom takes note of fans' want for an updated version of the game that defined survival horror and gets to work on an official version.

Earlier this year, a video appeared of a fan remake for another old Resident Evil game, Code Veronica. Modelled after the RE2 and 3 remakes, this early footage showed familiar places and enemies from the 2000 original. The impressive reimagining is slated to launch sometime this year.

