Resident Evil 4 producer says "maybe" to a Code Veronica remake if "opportunity comes"

Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase has been and gone and whilst we got a better look at Resident Evil 4 Remake, two words were missing from the presentation that some OG Resi fans are desperate to hear: Code Veronica.

At this point, you'd be forgiven for wondering if we'll ever see a remake of the fan-favorite classic, but Noisy Pixel (opens in new tab) was able to elicit a slim "maybe" in a recent interview with Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

Though insisting that his current focus remained on Resident Evil 4 remake, Hirabayashi did admit that if the “opportunity comes, maybe" we may get the Code Veronica remake so many still dream of.

A really good indication of just how much Resident Evil fans want a Code Veronica remake is the fact that a group of them are doing just that. As spotted by Hirun earlier this year (opens in new tab), in January a group of dedicated fans announced they'd be remaking Code Veronica (opens in new tab) in the style of Resident Evil 2 and 3's remakes.

As for other Resident Evil news? Leon recently spent some time with the Resident Evil 4 (opens in new tab) remake and said "there is a surprising mix of completely new stuff and faithful reproduction in Resident Evil 4 that makes it really hard for me to get a read on how this remake is going to play out".

"I enjoyed the brief half hour I played, and seeing that world recreated in the RE Engine is a trip, but there's a lot to process, and how it will affect the whole game is hard to tell at this point," he wrote.

"I do wish Capcom had provided a longer, more substantial play-through to see how all these new ideas settle. I'm cautiously excited to see more and what I played was good – it's Resident Evil 4 in a shiny new engine. Although it's hard to tell if this is more in line with Resi 2's excellent rebirth, or Resi 3's slightly woolier return."