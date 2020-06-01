Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (June 1-7)

1. Test your sci-fi tactics in team shooter Valorant

Valorant is the latest competitive game from League of Legends creator Riot Games, and it's breaking into the FPS market with Overwatch in one hand and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in the other. Like Overwatch, it has a big roster of heroes with wildly different and inventive abilities that can totally change the flow of a match or engagement, including map-altering abilities and powerful ultimates. And like CS:GO, Valorant focuses on short, close-quarters, objective-based matches between small teams. A bad peek or poorly timed reload can throw a round, and a single well-timed ability can make all the difference in the world. After a brief beta period, it will finally be properly released on June 2, giving everyone a chance to try its combination of nitty-gritty tactics and over-the-top abilities.

What: Valorant

Where: PC

When: June 2

2. Sega's 60th anniversary could bring big news

It's not every day that a video game company turns 60 years old. Sega has been celebrating its upcoming 60th birthday all year, and on June 3 it will finally hit the big day (though it wasn't called Sega back in 1960 - admittedly Nihon Goraku Bussan Co. Ltd. is a bit less catchy). Up to this point, the celebrations have largely looked back to the past . However, Sega president Haruki Satomi has confirmed in a letter to fans that it's "planning a variety of special contents" which will "deliver the passion of the SEGA Group to the entire world". What does that mean? According to teases from one Japanese reporter , it could be very big - think PS5 announcement big. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

What: Sega's 60th anniversary announcements

Where: Sega's official site

When: June 3

3. Get sickening with the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Your Fridays are in need of some fabulousness, and Mama Ru is here to deliver. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 is bringing back some of your favorite queens and controversial characters from bygone seasons to compete for the crown and glory. By favorite queens I mean Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker, and Jujubee and by controversial characters I mean Derrick Berry, who is still doing the Britnety Spears Impersonator thing. Face crack of the century, am I right?

This season is promising to shake up the lip sync formula by adding "mysterious lip sync assassins" into the mix. Only one All Star will be the top queen each week, and she'll face off against one of these assassins - if she wins, she gets a $10,000 cash tip and the chance to send home a queen of her choice, but if she loses the cash tip rolls over into the next week, and a queen is sent home from a secret vote. I'm betting we'll see some serious drag royalty lip syncing on that stage - maybe even past All Stars and regular season winner. I'm already gagged, but RuPaul does bring it to us every season…

What: Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5

Where: VH1

When: Friday, June 5 at 8pm ET

4. Visit The Outer Worlds in a smaller spaceship

If you haven't played The Outer Worlds yet, you're missing out on a tongue in cheek space adventure packed with personality and NPCs that will steal your heart. The game has been on PC and consoles for a while, but has finally been ported to Nintendo Switch. Our reviewer called it an "unashamedly talkative tragic comedy" and one of the "smartest games of the year" and on top of all that one of the missions includes pigs that grow bacon-flavored tumors. What more can you ask?

What: The Outer Worlds

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: June 5

5. GamesRadar presents the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is an hour-long broadcast containing exclusive trailers, announcements, and deep dives on existing AAA and indie games, focusing on current (and next-gen) consoles, mobile and streaming platforms. The Future Games Show will take place in June during the former E3 week, supported by exclusive news, previews and interviews from the editorial team at GamesRadar. You won't want to miss it.

What: The Future Games Show

Where: Online

When: June 6

