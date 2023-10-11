Red Dead Online gets the same Halloween pass for the third year in a row, leaving long-suffering fans treatless: "I'd rather they do nothing"

The spooky season will soon be upon us, and Rockstar is celebrating with Halloween-themed content for Red Dead Online, but it's far from a treat for long-time players.

A tweet from Rockstar confirmed that this year will once again see the return of Red Dead Online's Halloween Pass 2, granting players the very same spooky masks, blood-stained attire, and murderous accessories on offer last year and the year before that.

The Halloween Pass 2 has returned to Red Dead Online this month, with 15 ranks of ghoulish rewards including fearsome masks, blood-soaked clothing items, and more through November 6.Get it now from the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue: https://t.co/hPiSM5M4m5 pic.twitter.com/UzAhg01s5HOctober 10, 2023 See more

Unsurprisingly, fans are getting tired of the same old content they've had since 2021. Over on ResetEra, one wrote, "This has reached an embarrassing level. I'd literally rather they do nothing. Imagine selling 70 million copies of a thing and considering it a failure not worth putting a few new spooky hats into on an annual basis."

The mood is much the same over on the Red Dead Online subreddit. "Can't they switch to Halloween pass 1 on occasion," asks user RockHardCelery. "This is my second Halloween in the game and let's just say I was slightly disappointed to see the same rewards I've already claimed."

In a separate post, Blastbot_73 wrote, "Re-releasing the same pass is good for those who didn't get it before but a BIG slap in the face for everyone else." Red Dead fan and talented artist SanjaYazavacc opted to express their feelings with a picture, and it really does tell a thousand words.

Halloween also sees the return of Fear of the Dark and Dead of Night, both of which run until November 6 and offer three times the money, gold and XP. Additionally, play Red Dead Online anytime this month, and you'll receive the Black and Red Cavalier Hat and Red Hunter Jacket. Check out Rockstar's official website for a full rundown of what's on offer over the next few weeks.

