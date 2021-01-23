Real-life Nazi hunters have their story told in For Justice OGN

The real-life story of two modern-day Nazi hunters is being told in the upcoming OGN For Justice: The Serge & Beate Klarsfeld Story. Writer Pascal Bresson and artist Sylvain Dorange (who drew the memorable Hedy Lamarr biography OGN recently), worked on this story in close consultation with the Klarsfelds - as they l actively pursue Nazis.

"The remarkable true story of a mild-mannered French husband and wife who become the world's most revered pair of Nazi hunters," reads Humanoids' description of this OGN.

"For more than five decades, Serge and Beate Klarsfeld have devoted their lives to seeking justice for the victims and survivors of the evils wrought upon humanity by the Holocaust. Over the years, they have received numerous national awards for their lifetime of work hunting down Nazi war criminals and forcing Europe to face the horrors of its past.

Check out this preview:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn)) For Justice: The Serge & Beate Klarsfeld Story preview Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn)) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn)) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn)) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn)) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn))

(Image credit: Sylvain Dorange (Humanoids/Life Drawn))

"For Justice: The Serge and Beate Klarsfeld Story is the tale of their relentless crusade for justice and their emergence as a voice for the voiceless."

The Klarsfields' were an inspiration for the hit Amazon Prime series Hunters, and their story itself has been told twice before; once in an '80s film starring Farrah Fawcett, and then again in a 2008 French film.

For Justice: The Serge & Beate Klarsfeld Story goes on sale on January 26 in bookstores and digitally, and then January 27 in comic book stores.

For Justice: The Serge & Beate Klarsfeld Story will be available simultaneously in print as well as on digital platforms. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.