Reach Officer Rank in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and you could win a pair of Adidas x Pusha T 'Kingslayer' sneakers

The official Call of Duty Twitter account announced a sweet prize for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players: the Adidas x Pusha T 'Kingslayer' Ozweegos.

Introducing the adidas x Pusha T 'Kingslayer' Ozweego .Made for the highest level operators only. Reach Officer Rank and register by Nov 1 for your chance to own 1 of 300 pairs. #ModernWarfareFull Rules and Registration:https://t.co/xZarUukvjz pic.twitter.com/UB3wC5zTJIOctober 22, 2019

Don't know what they are? Don't worry, I'll clarify. The Ozweegos are a line of Adidas sneakers inspired by the '90s (think ugly dad shoe, but make it fashion). They're one of rapper Pusha T's favorite silhouettes, as he's collaborated with the brand on two other pairs before (including the 'Ozweego Blancos'). Actually, Pusha and Adidas have worked together on a bunch of different pairs of sneakers, but never on a Call of Duty pair. Until now.

In the video announcing the kicks, Pusha T says that "gaming has been a part of the studio culture" for him when working on a new album, and that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's attention to detail is "amazing." The idea to put those details on a pair of Ozweego is, to him, "history in the making."

The 'Kingslayer' Ozweegos are named after the Call of Duty medal you receive for killing the first place player on the enemy team. The 'Kingslayers' feature a grey, black, and white colorway, with the Modern Warfare logo above the sole on one side, and a dark grey skull on the other. They're clean, and there are only 300 of them available.

You have to do two things in order to put yourself in the running to cop the 'Kingslayer' Ozweegos for free. First, you have to reach Officer Rank in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by November 1 - that's level 56, so when October 25 hits, get to grinding. Second, you have to register with an Activision account here , after which you'll get a message that reads "Thanks for registering. Good luck, soldier" with a picture of the coveted sneakers.