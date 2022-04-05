Razer headset saves gamer from stray bullet: "Still in shock"

An 18-year-old in Torrance, California says their Razer headset saved their life when it deflected a stray bullet which entered the room through a nearby window.
Reddit user Enough_Dance_956 shared their terrifying story alongside an image which shows a Razer headset with what what appears to be damage caused by the bullet. The victim says they found the bullet on their bed and filed a police report, after which authorities visited and collected the bullet. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the incident. Enough_Dance_956 shared the story in hopes that it would get the attention of someone at Razer so that they could send their thanks.
"Hello to everyone who sees this," Enough_Dance_956 wrote. "I'm trying to get a hold of someone at Razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30am a stray bullet went through my window and hit the Razer headphones on top of my head. If it wasn't for the headphones made with good quality I would've been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn't even imagine all the pain my family and friends would've been through."
Considering the story's timing around April Fool's Day, naturally some folks are skeptical, but Enough_Dance_956 has responded with more pictures showing the bullet, the damage it did to one of the walls in the room, and the window it entered through.
Contacted by PC Gamer, a Razer spokesperson confirmed that, "This is not an April Fool's prank, at least not from us," adding that they've already reached out to the victim to send a new headset. Enough_Dance_956 says their family is considering relocating to a safer neighborhood, and we wish them all the best.