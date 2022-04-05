Razer headset saves gamer from stray bullet: "Still in shock"

An 18-year-old in Torrance, California says their Razer headset saved their life when it deflected a stray bullet which entered the room through a nearby window.

Reddit user Enough_Dance_956 shared their terrifying story alongside an image which shows a Razer headset with what what appears to be damage caused by the bullet. The victim says they found the bullet on their bed and filed a police report, after which authorities visited and collected the bullet. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the incident. Enough_Dance_956 shared the story in hopes that it would get the attention of someone at Razer so that they could send their thanks.

"Hello to everyone who sees this," Enough_Dance_956 wrote. "I'm trying to get a hold of someone at Razer to thank them with all my heart. Wednesday morning at 10:30am a stray bullet went through my window and hit the Razer headphones on top of my head. If it wasn't for the headphones made with good quality I would've been a dead kid at the age of 18. I couldn't even imagine all the pain my family and friends would've been through."



Considering the story's timing around April Fool's Day, naturally some folks are skeptical, but Enough_Dance_956 has responded with more pictures showing the bullet, the damage it did to one of the walls in the room, and the window it entered through.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Enough_Dance_956 via Reddit) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Enough_Dance_956 via Reddit)

Contacted by PC Gamer, a Razer spokesperson confirmed that, "This is not an April Fool's prank, at least not from us," adding that they've already reached out to the victim to send a new headset. Enough_Dance_956 says their family is considering relocating to a safer neighborhood, and we wish them all the best.