Queer coming of age story meets werewolf drama in Artie and the Wolf Moon

Up-and-coming writer/artist Olivia Stephens will make her graphic novel debut with the werewolf story Artie and the Wolf Moon . This 256-page OGN is a coming-of-age story about discovering your sexuality and your lycanthropy, while dealing with family secrets and learning the meaning of community.

(Image credit: Olivia Stephens (Lerner Publishing Group/Graphic Universe))

Artie and the Wolf Moon centers on Artemis 'Artie' Irvin, an eighth-grader with a strong independent streak. Her tendency not to run with the pack has deeper roots when she discovers that she descends from a family of werewolves

Artie and the Wolf Moon follows Artie as she tries to maintain a 'normal' high school and social life while coming to terms with her mother (and the entire side of her family) being werewolves, and the mystery behind the death of her father, who was human.

All this is happening while Artie is also understanding her sexuality and following through on the crush she has on her new friend Maya.

If that wasn't enough, there are also vampires - but T wilight this is not.

Check out this preview of Stephens' Artie and the Wolf Moon:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Olivia Stephens (Lerner Publishing Group/Graphic Universe)) Artie and the Wolf Moon Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Olivia Stephens (Lerner Publishing Group/Graphic Universe)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Olivia Stephens (Lerner Publishing Group/Graphic Universe)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Olivia Stephens (Lerner Publishing Group/Graphic Universe)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Olivia Stephens (Lerner Publishing Group/Graphic Universe))

Stephens graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2017 with a BFA and illustration, and become an in-demand magazine illustrator for the likes of The New York Times and The Guardian while also working on the horror webcomic Alone.

Artie and the Wolf Moon goes on sale on September 7, published by Lerner Publishing Group's Graphic Universe imprint.