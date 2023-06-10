Fighting management sim Punch Club 2: Fast Forward has showcased new footage at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

Following its 2016 forerunner, Lazy Bear Games and TinyBuild's rags-to-Rocky story simulator sequel swaps the first game's 1980s and 90s setting and aesthetic, for a neat-future synthwave-like era, that's chock-full of holograms, cyborgs and dodgy corporations that you can take on or takeover.

In this new slice of almost-two minutes' worth of footage, we're shown some of Punch Club 2's settings, menus, fighting styles, and activities as you chart your search for stardom. Whether you're a natural Taekwondo specialist, a Scorpion fighter, an Arrrkido enthusiast or something else entirely, the aim of the game here is to work hard and fight harder in world that's described as "inspired by the '80s, cyberpunk and corrupt."

Through this, you'll manage just about every aspect of life in this dystopian future. Looking after your time and money are the two big ones, but in doing that you'll inevitably spread your time managing your ascent of the local fighting leagues, solving crimes around the district, working alongside the police and the mob and the mafia and just about anything else who offers you cash for work. As per Punch Club 2's Steam page, completing quests will in turn net you money, grant you access to new fighting schools, teach you new combat moves, and, weirdly, let you rent the totally-not-ripped-off 'Lion Queen' movie on VHS.

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward is still without a concrete launch date, but is gunning for release at some point in 2023.

