PSVR2 lights up PLAY’s latest cover

PLAY #13 is out now, and PSVR2 takes the cover spot. It’s always great to see some brand new hardware, but it’s not every day you can imagine strapping it directly onto your face for a gaming session like you’ve never felt or seen. We get into why you’d want to do so inside, and go big on way more besides (including lots and lots of Grand Theft Auto).

PSVR2

(Image credit: Future)

Not only are the tech specs for the latest PSVR iteration out of this world, but it also incorporates fancy new PS5 tech to create something truly unique. Haptics in the headset so you can feel the world around you? Check. PS5’s Tempest Audio that creates a soundscape all around your ears? You know it’s in here. We get into both the headset and the controllers in this hefty 10-page feature, and also uncover just why VR developers themselves are excited about the future of the medium.

GTA 6

(Image credit: Future)

There’s been a lot of talk for a long time about this new criminal enterprise. But can you always trust the words of thieves and conmen? We’ve brought in our own expert profilers to sift through the facts and disinformation. Following the leads, we build a case not only for the GTA 6 rumours you should be paying attention to, but also what they mean and what we’d like to see from the series in future. On top of that, we locked up GTA 5’s PS5 version and interrogated it in our reviews section, to see if this 2013 game has learnt any new tricks.

GhostWire: Tokyo

(Image credit: Future)

PS5 console exclusives aren’t coming in droves, so you’ll probably want to know if GhostWire: Tokyo is one you should be getting. Thankfully, we’re PlayStation experts, so have spiritually connected to the game to pass on everything you need to know from its world to yours. The haptics are pretty good, though. On top of that, we bring you verdicts on the sublime Gran Turismo 7, GTA 5's leap onto PS5, and more!

Bugsnax: The Isle Of Bigsnax

(Image credit: Future)

What’s better than a game where you capture food creatures and feed them to your friends so they turn into food? A free update to said game. A free update that adds some massive mealtastic foes, at that. We speak to Young Horses, the game’s devs, about creating the DLC, why they decided to take the approach they did, the new customisation options, and why you should be excited.

Forspoken

(Image credit: Future)

Square Enix remains committed to supporting PlayStation with plenty on the horizon. We take a fresh look at Forspoken, which recently got delayed until October. With flashy combat and zippy movement, it could be a strong new franchise for the publisher if they take their time to really get it right. Its joined by new announcements in The DioField Chronicle and Valkyrie Elysium (reviving the Valkyrie Profile series).

The Making Of OlliOlli

(Image credit: Future)

Talk about leaps of faith. Who knew, when we were tapping away on our PS Vitas all those years ago, that OlliOlli would kickflip perfectly from that platform all the way over to PS5. We reviewed the new game last issue, but here we talk to Roll7 to bring you the story of how OlliOlli came to be a PS Vita launch exclusive, why it stuck to its quirky control scheme, and how it’s evolved all the way through to OlliOlli World.

(Image credit: Future)

