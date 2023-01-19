PSVR 2 launch games include 32 titles and a free Gran Turismo 7 upgrade

Sony has finally confirmed the lineup of PSVR 2 launch games, featuring 37 titles due to release between February 22 and the end of March.
Five of these games are specifically listed for the "launch window," seemingly suggesting that the other 32 are due to launch alongside the PSVR 2 hardware on February 22.
Today's announcement also reveals 13 newly announced games, though many of them are ports of existing titles to PSVR 2. These games do include some GOATs in the form of Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect, though you'll need to pay a $10 fee if you want to upgrade from the original versions of those games to the next-gen editions. Some other upgrades, like those for NFL Pro Era, Puzzling Places, Song in the Smoke, and Synth Riders, will be free.
We also got a few more details (opens in new tab) about the previously-announced free Gran Turismo 7 upgrade for PSVR 2. You'll be able to play in any of the 450 cars across any race types in VR, even online. The only thing you'll be locked out of in VR mode is, naturally, the two-player splitscreen option.
PSVR 2 launch games
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Cities VR
- Cosmonious High
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
- NFL Pro Era
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil Village
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Synth Riders
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect
- Thumper
- Vacation Simulator
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City
PSVR 2 launch window games
- Before Your Eyes
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution
For the full list of upcoming PSVR 2 games, you can follow that link.