PSVR 2 launch games include 32 titles and a free Gran Turismo 7 upgrade

Sony has finally confirmed the lineup of PSVR 2 launch games, featuring 37 titles due to release between February 22 and the end of March.

Five of these games are specifically listed for the "launch window," seemingly suggesting that the other 32 are due to launch alongside the PSVR 2 hardware on February 22.

Today's announcement also reveals 13 newly announced games, though many of them are ports of existing titles to PSVR 2. These games do include some GOATs in the form of Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect, though you'll need to pay a $10 fee if you want to upgrade from the original versions of those games to the next-gen editions. Some other upgrades, like those for NFL Pro Era, Puzzling Places, Song in the Smoke, and Synth Riders, will be free.

We also got a few more details (opens in new tab) about the previously-announced free Gran Turismo 7 upgrade for PSVR 2. You'll be able to play in any of the 450 cars across any race types in VR, even online. The only thing you'll be locked out of in VR mode is, naturally, the two-player splitscreen option.

PSVR 2 launch games

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil Village

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Synth Riders

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect

Thumper

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City

PSVR 2 launch window games

Before Your Eyes

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

No Man’s Sky

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution

For the full list of upcoming PSVR 2 games, you can follow that link.