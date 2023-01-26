PSA: Destiny 2 is giving out 7x more guaranteed weapon patterns next month

Bungie announced a heck of a treat for Destiny 2 players in its latest blog post (opens in new tab): the ever-elusive Deepsight Resonance drops tied to weapon patterns and crafting are going to be way easier to get next month. Like, seven times easier to get, at least for many of the most desirable guns from the past few seasons.

"Weekly Deepsight (red border) weapon focusing from the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M. will be adjusted to daily availability for the remainder of the Season to help players craft those final weapons before Lightfall arrives!" Bungie announced. "This will also apply to vendors offering guaranteed Deepsight weapon focusing from Seasons 16 to 18."

In other words, you'll be able to get a new weapon pattern every single day for many guns from the past three seasons, provided they can be obtained via engram focusing at their respective vendors and you have that vendor option unlocked. The highlight of every week of Destiny is about to be a daily shot of dopamine, folks. This covers everything since the Witch Queen, so if any guns have escaped your grasp thus far, now's your chance to fill out your collection.

"What are the best guns to secure before Destiny 2 Lightfall drops?" I hear you say. Well, reader, I do have some suggestions, thank you for asking. If I had to pick a few, I'd go for the grenade launcher and bow from the Season of the Risen; the SMG, trace rifle, and sidearm from the Season of the Haunted; the scout rifle and slug shotgun from the Season of Plunder; and probably the SMG, LMG, and glaive from the Season of the Seraph. The SMGs from Seraph and Haunted are probably the best of the bunch, but there are a lot of great choices to go around.

Here's the great part: I don't have to pick just a few guns, and neither do you, because you can get a guaranteed weapon pattern every single day. As long as you log on everyday from January 31 through February 28, you'll have enough Deepsight Resonance patterns to craft quite the arsenal, and that's assuming you don't get any patterns the old-fashioned way in the process of gathering the focusing materials, which requires relatively minimal legwork.

This feels like a make-good from Bungie after several months of notoriously rare weapon patterns. February is now poised to be the best and easiest time to grind compared to pretty much all of Destiny 2 Year 5. They're literally giving out red borders, so there's never been a better time to get caught up if you skipped a season two or you're looking to fine-tune your loadout ahead of the new expansion.