PS5 won't support storage expansion at launch, Sony confirms

Sony has reconfirmed that PS5 will not have storage expansion support at launch, according to The Verge .

There is a dedicated internal slot on the PS5 that can fit a regular M.2 SSD, and it's fairly easy to get access to it. However, that slot will be unusable on launch day, and for some time after. "This is reserved for a future update," Sony tells The Verge.

We already knew this would be an issue, but with the PS5 release date looming, it's important that everyone is aware of the storage limitations with an out-of-the-box PS5. Yes, the console boasts one of the fastest solid-state drives ever, but with only 825GB of available space (and even less than that actually, when you count pre-loaded content), you may run into some storage problems rather quickly.

I discussed this problem with PS5 install sizes before, including the relatively large file sizes of next-gen games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, and how Mark Cerny has previously stated storage expansion would happen "a bit past" launch. Cerny also advised fans to "hold off on getting that M.2 drive until you hear from us." We've now heard from them once again, and with no eligible SSDs in sight, it looks like you'll need to be rather frugal with your PS5 downloads.

The delay is mainly because most M.2 SSDs don't have the trifecta: they can't keep up with the PS5, fit in the thin SSD dock, and work with Sony's I/O controller. The Verge spoke with "practically every manufacturer of a PCIe Gen4 stick drive" and it turns out "not a single one was able to tell [them] their drives will actually work with the PS5." In fact, the compatibility testing Sony and Cerny discussed may have not even begun: "two suggested that Sony's compatibility program hasn't actually kicked off yet.

