PS5 launch ad highlights the achievements of humanity

The brand new PS5 launch advert has premiered, with less than three weeks to go before Sony's next-gen console launches in the US.

You can check out the launch trailer for the PS5 just below. The trailer itself focuses on the greatest achievements of humanity, like travelling to space and breaking the sound barrier, for example. That's some pretty stiff competition that the PS5 is being pitted against.

There are no limits to where we'll go. We are all explorers. Watch the new #PS5 launch ad. https://t.co/ZYBG1JTG92 pic.twitter.com/MxOhVM3ZS6October 28, 2020

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Sony's senior vice president Eric Lempel talks about the new PS5 ad. "The theme of the spot is centered around the idea of exploration," Lempel writes. "There is a desire in all of us to explore and discover new possibilities, whether it’s in gaming, or in our everyday lives. We all want to go to places we’ve never been, see what’s never been seen."

If you recognised the voice narrating the new advert, then congratulations, because I sure didn't at first. The voice you're hearing is that of superstar rapper Travis Scott, who recently revealed earlier this month that he's actually already in possession of a PS5.

It's certainly an exciting time, as we draw ever closer to the launch of the PS5 next month in November. The console will be launching in the US on November 12, before launching in the UK and Europe the following week on November 19. If you're still looking to put down a pre-order for either version of Sony's next-gen machine, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide.

