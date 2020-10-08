PS5 commands more than 80% of next-gen pre-orders according to survey

The PS5 is looking a lot more popular when it comes to pre-orders than the Xbox Series X, according to a new survey.

Data collected from US-based respondents by market-research company VGM (via Gamesindustry.biz) says that more than 80% of those who had managed to pre-order the new console had opted for Sony's hardware.

Of those surveyed, only 15% had locked in a successful pre-order, an indication of the difficulty many faced when early purchases became available last month. Of those, 72% chose a disk version of the PS5, with another 10% opting for the all-digital version. Some people bought hardware from both console families, but the next generation of Xbox has proved far less popular, with 30% buying a Series X, and only 8% getting a Series S.

Among those who had tried to pre-order a console but hadn't managed to bag one yet, the Xbox was slightly more popular - 51% of those surveyed had tried to buy either a Series X or Series S - but the PlayStation still won out, with 79% saying they'd tried to buy a PS5.

The PS5's roster of games seems to be driving that increased interest. 52% of respondents said their purchasing decision had been driven by Spider-Man: Miles Morales, while 42% said they would be buying God of War: Ragnarok and 32% were looking ahead to Final Fantasy 16. Over on Xbox, Halo Infinite was a major attraction for 45% of those surveyed, with Fable and Forza Motorsport 8 also getting fans excited.

