Amazon has an amazing deal for a PS4 Pro with Spider-Man and Special Edition Fallout 76 for just £339

Deals on Sony's PS4 Pro console can come quite regularly, but not one like this. Amazon has an absolute steal on a 1TB PS4 Pro that comes with Spider-Man PS4 and Fallout 76 S.P.E.C.I.A.L Edition that comes with the game, exclusive in-game content and a set of pin badges, all for £339. That's even cheaper than buying a standalone PS4 Pro, which usually also retails for £349. That's quite the insane start to the official Cyber Monday PS4 deals .

Usually you get a PS4 Pro, maybe with a game if you're lucky, for £349 so getting two games and the 1TB Black PS4 Pro is quite the deal. Maybe combine it with a deal on an extra PS4 DualShock 4 controller and you'll be well away for the foreseeable gaming future.

