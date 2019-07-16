Pick up a PS4 Pro for $319.99 on eBay, one of the best discounts we've seen

It's rare that you'll see a PS4 Pro go below $350, so to find one this cheap for $319.99 is an incredible steal. This isn't part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals though; instead, this is over on eBay from Rush Hour Wholesaler, who have sliced $80 off the usual price to make this a PS4 Pro for $319.99, a whopping 20% discount. if you've been holding off making the jump to PS4, or you want to upgrade your base model, now is the perfect time.

If you aren't up to date on all the selling points, here's a quick overview of why you may want to upgrade your setup with an individual system like this or a PS4 Pro bundle . It's a more powerful system than standard PS4 models, which can be brought to bear in many games either to pump up your resolution for 4K-compatible gaming or super-smooth framerates (sometimes both). It also has expanded support for HDR, which means supported games and displays will be able to show you more vibrant colors with a broader range of luminance. Just as importantly, PS4 Pro has a bolstered processor and internal memory that deliver quicker load times in many cases. And now you can get all that for 20 percent off.

Don't worry, you won't need to get in a bidding war to get in on this discount. On top of offering its trademark online auctions, eBay also hosts retailers that offer big quantities of products on a strictly "buy it now" basis, which is the case here. You will want to get your purchase in soon if you're interested, though, because the retailer only has a limited quantity of consoles available.

Miss out on this deal? There are Black Friday PS4 deals coming your way in November.