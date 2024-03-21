Project Mango is a new collab between the creators of Dorfromantik and YouTube science animation legends Kurzgesagt

By Sam Loveridge
published

It's mysterious, but boy are we intrigued

Well, the Future Games Show is always full of surprises, but we've not had one quite like this before. We've just had the reveal of a game that's currently codenamed Project Mango, and it's a collaboration between Toukana Interactive - aka the developers behind chill puzzle game Dorfromantik - and kurzgesagt, the hugely popular animated science storytellers of YouTube fame. 

Although there's not a lot of info about Project Mango right now, beyond a loose target to launch in 2025, we do know that it will offer "a fresh and accessible approach to a well-established genre". Cryptic right?

We've also been told that "players can expect a colorful and cheerful style – and sometimes tongue-in-cheek undertone akin to kurzgesagt’s curiosity-sparking videos". 

As for what exactly you'll do, it sounds like it will be some kind of world-builder set in space. The debut trailer, which you can watch above, has a kind of yellow bean in space having various different elements like satellites and rockets plonked onto it. Even if it's just a space-themed Dorfromantik I'll be into it, so I'm intrigued to see where Project Mango goes. 

The collaboration came about when the two studios met at Gamescom in 2022. Toukana had just released the Switch version of Dorfromantik, and was preparing to start pre-production on a new title. Kurzgesagt had been looking into making a game for a while, but just needed the right partner, and hey presto, Project Mango was born. 

There's not much more to share for now beyond the official website for the project, and to keep an eye on Toukana's Twitter feed for more info.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.