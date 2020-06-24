Project Cars 3 release date revealed: Here's when to start your engines

The Project Cars 3 release date is official, and it's coming just in time for a late summer drive.

Developer Slightly Mad Studios revealed the Project Cars 3 release date on the game's official Twitter page: it's hitting PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 28, 2020. Project Cars was just announced earlier this month with a Summer 2020 release window, so that's a nice and snappy turnaround. It's not even one of those dates where you have to think, "alright, technically the next season hasn't started yet."

Your Ultimate Driver Journey in #ProjectCARS3 begins August 28th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AKcIK0TVgJJune 24, 2020

Project Cars 3 is intended to be the most approachable game in the racing series yet, while not losing the breadth and depth that have attracted hardcore fans since the first game came out in 2015. Production director Pete Morrish explained how Slightly Mad Studios is looking to bridge that gap in our Project Cars 3 preview .

"While we’ve still got what we’re renowned for, which is that amazing sandbox and toy set of loads of different cars and loads of different tracks and loads of different weather conditions that you can combine in whatever way you see fit – we popped on top of that a whole metagame, and a whole career system to really support newcomers to the franchise, and those that are maybe further down the continuum towards more casual, more 'pick up and play' people, than the usual sim-head crowd."

On top of the changes to career mode, Project Cars 3 also reworks community events in favor of a new Rivals system, which sets players competing in smaller divisions with daily, weekly, and monthly challenges. The race for the absolute top of the leaderboard will still be just as competitive, but Rivals aims to give everybody some proper competition.