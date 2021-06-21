Prime Day Lego deals - build for less this summer

Thanks to discounts of up to $50 on certain sets, the Prime Day Lego deals are good for the soul (even if they're 'bad' for your wallet). For example, the Razor Crest from the Mandalorian has been reduced to $77.99 at Amazon.

Basically, there are plenty of bargains to take advantage of no matter whether you're looking for something from Star Wars or a gargantuan Marvel kit. To get you started, we've gathered up our favorite Prime Day Lego deals below. These include discounts on some of the best Lego sets you can get.

While the following offers should last for the entirety of Prime Day (which runs for all of June 21 - 22), more and more are bound to turn up throughout the two-day sales event. We'll keep adding to this page for the duration, so check back every now and then to see if a fresh discount has appeared.

Prime Day Lego deals - Star Wars

Lego Resistance A-Wing Starfighter (75248) | $30 $19 at Amazon

Relive the excitement of The Rise of Skywalker with this Lego Resistance A-Wing Starfighter set for less than $20 this Prime Day. The advanced building kit is made up of 269 pieces and comes with Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connix minifigures.

Lego Millennium Falcon (75257) | $168 $154 at Amazon

Is this the ultimate Lego set for a Star Wars fan? Very possibly. Featuring the galaxy's fastest hunk o' junk as it appeared in The Rise of Skywalker, you're getting an impressively detailed rendition made up of 1,351 and with seven minifigures (including Lando Calrissian and D-O the droid).

Lego Imperial TIE Fighter (75300) | $40 $32 at Amazon

UK deal: £35 £27 at Amazon UK

This Star Wars Lego set builds an iconic TIE fighter that first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy. As a 683-piece set, it has more than enough bricks to keep anyone busy and even comes with a TIE Fighter Pilot (complete with blaster pistol) to go with a Stormtrooper and L8 Protocol Droid minifgure.

Lego BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child (75317) | $20 $16 at Amazon

Recreating the duo from the beloved series in brick form, these figures are stuffed with character and are 20% less than normal. They're perfect for fans of all ages, and will look awesome on a shelf or in a toybox.

Lego Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter (75301) | $50 $39.99 at Amazon

Ever dream of flying your own X-Wing starfighter? This won't get you inside the cockpit, but it will at least give you a miniature version of the ship that you can call your own. Featuring Luke, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna (the chap who helped oversee the attack on the Death Star), this is a nostalgic slice of a New Hope.

Lego The Child (75318) | £70 £47 at Amazon UK

Fans of The Mandalorian can now build their very own Baby Yoda out of 1,073 Lego blocks. This set retails at around £70 usually, however in the Prime Day sale, you can now pick it up for £46.99 - that's a £23 saving.View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - Harry Potter

Lego Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter (75967) | $30 $24 at Amazon

If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big... Grawp? This set immortalises Hagrid's little (well, chronologically speaking) brother in Lego form. This set also gets you a couple of grumpy-looking centaurs, Harry Potter himself, Hermione Granger, and the dreaded Professor Umbridge.

Lego Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall (75954) | $100 $80 at Walmart

Thanks to a $20 discount, you can get one of the best Harry Potter Lego kits for a fair shake less than normal. It's recommended for ages 9+ and is comprised of 878 pieces.

Lego 4 Privet Drive (75968) | $70 $56 at Amazon

Recreate the Dursley’s family home in Privet Drive with this 797 piece playset for $14 less this Amazon Prime Day. This set not only gives fans the means to rebuild the house, but also includes a flying car, six minifigures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley Dursley, Vernon Dursley, Petunia Dursley, Dobby, and Hedwig the owl as well as tonnes of accessories.

Lego Hogwarts Whomping Willow (75953) | £60 £39 at Amazon UK

You can now grab the Hogwart's Whomping Willow Lego set for £20 cheaper. This 753 piece set includes the Whomping Willow tree from the Chamber of Secrets, as well as the Weasley's flying Ford Anglia, and a section of Hogwarts for just under £40.

Prime Day Lego deals - Super Mario & other gaming

Lego Minecraft The Creeper Mine (21155)| $79.99 $52.99 at Amazon

Build your own creeper mine from Minecraft with this 834 piece set, down $24 in the sale. This set comes with all the iconic Minecraft items you could ever need including a Creeper statue, rail track, minecart, shelter with bed, anvil, oven, and chest. Not to mention the Steve, Creeper, and cow minifigures that are also thrown in.View Deal

Lego Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (71376) | $39.99 $28.99 at Amazon

For those who already have the Lego Super Mario starter kit, here's an expansion set to expand Lego Mario's world. Dropping from $39.99 down to $28.99, fans of Super Mario will now be able to add a Thwomp Drop obstacle course for Mario to race through once they've built the 393 piece set.

Lego Super Mario starter kit bundle | £134.97 £79.99 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for the perfect place to start with the Lego Super Mario collection, this starter kit bundle has everything you need and more with a £54 saving. This bundle includes the Lego Super Mario Adventures Starter Course (71360), the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set (71383), and the Master Your Adventure Maker expansion set (71380).View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - Marvel

Lego Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet (76126)| $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Marvel fans can now pick up the Ultimate Quinjet Lego set for $32 cheaper than usual this Amazon Prime Day. The set is made up of 1,070 pieces and includes 6 minifigures including Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, and two Chitauri. View Deal

Lego Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster (76124) | $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Why not pick up the Marvel Avengers War Machine Buster Lego set this Amazon Prime Day. The posable figure is made up of 362 pieces and when built will reach 6-inches tall, it also comes with four minifigures - including Antman - and is down $15 from its original price. View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - TV & film

Lego Friends Central Perk (21319) | $60 $54 at Amazon

UK deals: £65 £41 at Amazon UK

Could this Lego Friends set BE any cheaper? Well, yes - in the US, at least. However, it's still a good deal for fans of the 90s sitcom. They can recreate the iconic coffee house in 1,070 pieces before filling it with the six main characters and barista Gunther as well as accessories for them, including Rachel's tray and coffee cup, Monica's muffin, Joey's pizza box and man bag, Chandler's laptop, Phoebe's guitar, and a broom for Gunther.

Lego Jurassic World Velociraptor: Biplane Rescue Mission (75942) | $30 $24 at Amazon

Jurassic World made us realise that velociraptors aren't just people-eating death-machines; they can also be loyal people-eating death-machines. This set gets you a miniature raptor (aw, isn't it cute?) to go with Owen, some vehicles, and a teeny Delta dinosaur.

Lego Jurassic World Baryonyx Face Off: The Treasure Hunt (75935) | $60 $48 at Amazon

You like dinosaurs. I like dinosaurs. Apparently, Lego really likes dinosaurs. Heck, we're not complaining - it's gotten us this cool set featuring Jurrassic World's Owen, Clair, and a dirty great Baryonyx for good measure. Lovely.

The Lego Movie: Lord Business' Evil Lair (70809) | $78 $62 at Amazon

Fans of all things Lego can save $15.60 on this The Lego Movie: Lord Business' Evil Lair playset which goes down to $62.39 for Amazon Prime customers today and tomorrow only. This huge 738-piece set also features six minifigures of Emmet, Vitruvius, Ma Cop, Pa Cop, Lord Business, wrestler/Master Builder, El Macho Wrestler, and Biznis Kitty figure.View Deal

Lego Disney: Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse (41167) | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Explore more of the enchanted forest with this Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse Lego set. This set is comprised of 302 pieces and features Anna, Olaf, and General Mattias minifigures. At a $20 discount, this set is now just under $30. View Deal

Lego Disney Princess: Raya and the Heart Palace playset | £74.99 £44.99 at Amazon UK

Following the release of Raya and the Last Dragon to Disney Plus this month, Amazon UK is currently offering the Heart Palace Lego playset for £30 less than usual. This set comes with ‎610 pieces as well as Raya, Namaari, Tuk Tuk, and Namaari’s Serlot minifigures. View Deal

Lego: Architecture

Lego Architecture: London Skyline (21034) | £44.99 £26.99 at Amazon UK also available on Amazon US for $39.99 $33.99

Recreate the instantly recognisable London skyline with this

468 piece Lego kit. When completed this Lego set will perfectly depict all the famous London sights including the National Gallery, Nelson’s Column, London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge.View Deal

Lego Architecture: Statue of Liberty (21042) | £89.99 £51.99 at Amazon UK

Bring New York into your living room with this Lego Architecture: Statue of Liberty set. Made up of 1,685 pieces, this set perfectly recreates Lady Liberty in all her green glory and has been dropped down by £38.View Deal

Prime Day Lego deals - best of the rest

Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle (92177) | $70 $49 at Amazon

Wait just a minute. We can build an actual ship in a bottle? Out of Lego? That's awesome. It makes for a lovely display piece too - the base includes a little Lego compass and antique globes.

Naturally, Amazon Prime Day Lego deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of tech at massively reduced prices (including Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals), not to mention discounts on the likes of Prime Day board game deals. As for more general offers, don't forget to visit our friends over at TechRadar.