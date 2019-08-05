Prey is just $8 on PS4, Xbox One, or PC right now at Best Buy

Ready to play something a little different for less than the price of a fast food dinner? No, we're not talking about a free-to-play mobile game. This is something you've heard of before, promise. Best Buy has 2017's reboot of the Prey series for just $8 right now, which is $12 less than its typical price of $20. You can choose from Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions. Plus, you can pick up your copy in-store for free if it's in stock. You'll have to spend over $35 if you want free shipping to your home.

We reviewed Prey, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5 and praising its "in-depth environments" that "burst with personality and secrets." It's a decent adventure game with some genuinely fun choices and moments of exploration.

"Prey is a playground for creativity where you control the variables. It’s time to start experimenting," says the review. It's still very much worth picking up and trying out, even though it's two years old by now. If you missed it when it initially debuted, now's a great time to jump in, especially for just $8.

