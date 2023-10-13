Pokemon learns no lessons, tries again with Van Gogh Pikachu card that got scalped to hell

The Pokemon Company will once again sell a custom Pikachu card that previously got scalped to hell and back.

On September 28, the Pokemon Company launched a collaboration with the Amsterdam-based Van Gogh Museum, which included lessons about the famous artist and walkthrough exhibits that reimagined pocket monsters in Van Gogh’s signature style. The custom merchandise on offer was what caused major chaos, however, as scalpers hoarded the shop to resell exclusive merch at exorbitant prices.

One card in particular - showing Pikachu dressed in a gray felt hat - was being resold online for hundreds of dollars. All items from the Van Gogh collection sold out just a day after the exhibit’s launch, leaving many trainers disappointed, but the company is now bringing back that infamous Pikachu card. And this time, you won’t need to trek to Amsterdam to grab it.

Fans shopping at Pokémon Center will soon receive another opportunity to obtain the "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" promo card.Trainers will receive one "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" promo card with a Pokémon Center order containing Pokémon Trading Card Game products, while…

"Fans shopping at Pokemon Center will soon receive another opportunity to obtain the 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' promo card," the company announces on Twitter. "Trainers will receive one 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' promo card with a Pokemon Center order containing Pokemon Trading Card Game products, while supplies last." The in-demand card is limited to one per order, and your order will need to come to $30, at least, to qualify. There's no word on whether the other promo items - such as the plushies and postcards - will also make a return.

You can head to the Pokemon Center website to nab yourself the exclusive card "soon." Offering the card online for a much lower price seems to have soothed those extortionate resale prices. The Pikachu card is now being listed on resale websites, such as eBay, for as low as $20 - a far cry from the $300 that some people paid just two weeks ago. Those other promo items? Those are still heart-breakingly pricey in some corners of the internet.

