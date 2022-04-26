PlayStation's new game preservation team will "ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten"

PlayStation has set up a 'preservation team', according to a new employee.

Yesterday, Garrett Fredley announced that he has now joined PlayStation as a senior build engineer. Fredley previously worked as a build engineer for mobile game developer Kabam. In a tweet sharing the news, Fredley also revealed that he's one of the first to join PlayStation's new game preservation team.

"Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer at PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team!" said Fredley.

Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer at @PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team!Game Preservation was my first career passion, so I'm ecstatic that I get to go back to those roots 😊April 25, 2022 See more

He went into slightly more detail in a LinkedIn post shared by user Smitch on Resetera, stating that the game preservation team aims to "ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten". He also thanked PlayStation's global quality assurance manager Mike Bishop for adding him to the team.

"Game Preservation was my first career passion. It was my first foray into the world of Software Engineering / Dev Ops, and into a world that so many are unaware of. I was just a novice back then, contributing any way I could regardless of my inexperience. Now, I'm back to it, no longer the novice I once was."

"Thank you Mike Bishop and the team for bringing me on board for this adventure. Let's go and ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten!"

With no official announcement, we don't yet know exactly what the role of the game preservation team is, but it could involve bringing more of the brand's back catalogue to its newer consoles. It could be linked to the PlayStation Plus rebrand, which is putting more focus on PlayStation's past with a library of over 700 games, including PS1, PS2, and PSP classics. The new team might be working to bring these older games to the subscription service.

