PlayStation customer support is closing its Twitter DMs

PlayStation is pulling one-to-one customer support on Twitter, removing a key communication line for players looking for direct help on social media.

The company made the announcement on Twitter, but stopped short of providing a reason for the feature being scrapped. Currently, you're able to direct message the official @AskPlayStation (opens in new tab) Twitter account and a representative would reply and try to help you with your problem. However, starting August 1, the account is presumably closing its DMs to the public.

Starting August 1st, 1-to-1 PlayStation Support via Twitter will no longer be available. To connect w/ PlayStation Support, visit https://t.co/XrvlucY4jr For support articles & self-help resources, visit https://t.co/RfTB4Wzxlp For support videos, visit https://t.co/9dKMRCgkY2July 18, 2022 See more

To be clear, there are still ways to contact PlayStation support (opens in new tab) outside of Twitter, but it sounds like the company would rather you scan the various support articles (opens in new tab) before reaching out to a live human being for help. PlayStation support also has its own YouTube channel (opens in new tab), just in case you're more of a visual learner.

Despite being largely well-received, the PS5 has been prone to issues like throwing error codes, crashing, failing to connect, etc., since it launched. A lot of the kinks have been ironed out in updates, but players will inevitably experience issues likely throughout the console's lifespan, and unfortunately they'll soon have one less route to discovering a solution.

In other PlayStation news, Sony recent expanded further into the esports space by acquiring Repeat.gg, a digital platform that hosts leaderboard-based tournaments for games including Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. This comes a little more than a year after PlayStation bought Evo, the biggest esports event in the fighting game space.

For everything on the way to Sony's new-gen machine, check out our extensive guide to upcoming PS5 games for 2022 and beyond.