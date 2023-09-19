PLAY celebrates Warframe's 10th anniversary in its preview special

PLAY #32, our huge preview special, is out now! This month's bumper issue is overflowing with exciting new details on all the biggest upcoming games, including a first look at our cover star Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, a deep dive into Persona 5: Tactica, the very latest on all things Soulframe, and exclusive insight into the intruiging climbing adventure Jusant.

Plus, we preview Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, deliver our verdict on Armored Core VI , investigate the formula behind the upcoming Jackbox Party Pack 10, and more!

Every copy of this month's issue also comes packaged with a 32-page bonus mag completely free of charge! In Warframe: The 10th Anniversary Companion we dive deep into the past, present, and future of this hit free-to-play shooter. With a brand new anniversary update on the way, there's never been a better time to jump in.

Warframe: The 10th Anniversary Companion

Everyone loves a good freebie, especially when it's a comprehensive guide to one of the most popular live-service titles. In Warframe: The 10th Anniversary Companion, we celebrate 10 years of Warframe with unprecedented insight into the game's latest update and exclusive access to the developers for an interview about its continued success.

This not only a treasure trove of new info for longtime fans preparing for the upcoming anniversary update, but an excellent starting point filled with handy tips for newcomers.

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden leads our previews

We kick off our previews with exclusive access to Life Is Strange developer Don't Nod's upcoming action RPG Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden. Dual protagonists Red Mac Raith and his ghostly lover Antea Duarte adorn our cover as we break down the many tough choices that players can expect to encounter in this striking spectral vision of colonial America.

Elsewhere, we take a first look at Yakuza spinoff Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His name, detail some of the most exciting upcoming indies, and explore the myriad of possibilities that Open Combat Missions (or OCMs) could bring to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Never saw it coming: Hands-on with Persona's strategy spinoff

It's cute, it's colourful, it's got high-schoolers with guns: it's none other than the very latest Persona 5 spinoff. We've gone hands-on with an early build Persona 5 Tactica, an upcoming strategy RPG that offers a brand new tactical take on the Persona 5 universe. Imagine the action of XCOM 2 with the cast of Persona 5, plus some brand new faces thrown in, and no scary aliens (at least in everything we've seen so far).

The PLAY Q&A: Exploring Soulframe, Warframe's fantasy cousin

As Warframe continues to impress after all these years, Digital Extremes is simultaneously cooking up a brand-new IP to sit right alongside it. Like Warframe, Soulframe is free-to-play co-op adventure that aims to set itself apart with a novel fantasy twist. We quiz chief creative officer Steve Sinclair and creative director Geoff Crookes about their bold new vision for this giant MMO.

Leap of faith: Jusant devs discuss their dizzying new adventure

In addition to Banishers, Don't Nod has another fresh IP in store this year. Jusant is a meditative climbing adventure that challenges you to scale a collosal tower accompanied by a cute alien friend. We get to grips with an early build and chat with co-creative director Kevin Poupard to discover more about its tactile climbing system, calming atmosphere, and the piles of research into real-life climbers that went on behind the scenes.

Insider: Gamescom, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, PlayStation Portal, and more

So long E3, hello Gamescom - Germany's very own gaming trade show. Of course, we couldn't sit out the biggest gaming event this year so, in Insider, we break down the most exciting announcements from the show floor including a first look at Persona 3 Reload, Little Nightmares III, and Sonic Superstars.

It's not all Gamescom news, however, as we interview the team behind The Jackbox Party Pack 10 to try and discover how they're keeping the party game formula fresh after almost a decade worth of entries. We also visit the brand new Bandai Namco Cross Store in London's Camden Market (where team PLAY dominates in the arcade), discuss the ups and many downs of the Remote Play-centric PlayStation Portal, and much more.

Reviews: Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon impresses

From Software's mech masterpiece Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon blazes to the top of our Review section, alongside the excellent Jet Set Radio throwback Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. We also go from gamer to racer with our verdict on the solid Gran Turismo movie.

There were some disappointments, however, ranging from the underwhelming narrative of Fort Solis to the downright agnosing campaign in Immortals Of Aveum. Find all of this, plus our takes PSVR2 exclusive Firewall Ultra, the new Red Dead Redemption PS4 port, motorbike racer Ride 5, action RPG Atlas Fallen, and much more inside.

Retrostation: How TMNT: Shredders Revenge captured that '90s magic

As always, we round off this issue with a blast from the past in RetroStation. This month we consider the excellent retro revival Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and take it to the devs to discuss how they perfectly captured the charm of classic '90s beat-'em-ups.

Plus, we used social media to collect your thoughts on the original Twisted Metal, defended Crazy Taxi's BD Joe from the haters, and charted a brief history of Spider-Man ahead of the highly-anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later this year. Don't miss all this, plus loads more retro goodness, inside.

