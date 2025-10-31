Nintendo wins $17,500 lawsuit against Switch pirate who reportedly told the company he "can do this all day" and "I run the streets" after streaming unreleased games

Nintendo has won a lawsuit against a streamer who regularly taunted the company while streaming a number of pirated games ahead of launch.

Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Colorado man Jesse Keighin in November 2024 over streaming pirated Nintendo games ahead of time, like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

However, as TorrentFreak (via VGC) reports, even after the lawsuit was filed, Keighin continued to seemingly taunt the company. A Facebook post saying, "Should have done more research on me. You might run a corporation, I run the streets," was made around a week after the suit was filed, and while this didn't mention anyone by name, it is speculated to be towards Nintendo due to the timing.

Nintendo also reported in the suit that Keighin sent the company an email titled "I have a thousand burner channels" and that "we can do this all day."

Reportedly, Keighin avoided Nintendo's attempts to serve him, which led the company to request a default judgement in April of this year, requesting $17,500 from the defendant (a steep drop from the original lawsuit's terms, which could've ended up in the millions), an injunction stopping them from the use of emulators, and requesting the hardware and software used be destroyed, as well as an injunction on any third parties working with Keighin.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

A Colorado federal court has now granted Nintendo's request, ordering Keighin to pay $17,500 in damages and issuing an order prohibiting Keighin from future infringement.

Earlier this month, Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak recommended granting Nintendo the $17,500 in damages. However, he also recommended that the request to "destroy all circumvention devices" be denied, saying it was "unclear" as Keighin posted public links to the emulators and games but did not produce these himself.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The request for the injunction to apply to third parties was also recommended to be denied, as Nintendo had not specified who these third parties were. Yesterday, US District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher formally adopted the recommendation from Varholak, granting Nintendo the $17,500 which Keighin is now ordered to pay.

Nintendo requests $4,500,000 in court judgement against alleged Switch pirate, but its lawyer says the price tag "is nowhere near" a fair compensation for the "seriousness" of the issue