Nintendo wins $17,500 lawsuit against Switch pirate who reportedly told the company he "can do this all day" and "I run the streets" after streaming unreleased games

The lawsuit went to default judgement after the defendant avoided attempts to serve him

Nintendo has won a lawsuit against a streamer who regularly taunted the company while streaming a number of pirated games ahead of launch.

Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Colorado man Jesse Keighin in November 2024 over streaming pirated Nintendo games ahead of time, like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

A Colorado federal court has now granted Nintendo's request, ordering Keighin to pay $17,500 in damages and issuing an order prohibiting Keighin from future infringement.

Earlier this month, Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak recommended granting Nintendo the $17,500 in damages. However, he also recommended that the request to "destroy all circumvention devices" be denied, saying it was "unclear" as Keighin posted public links to the emulators and games but did not produce these himself.

The request for the injunction to apply to third parties was also recommended to be denied, as Nintendo had not specified who these third parties were. Yesterday, US District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher formally adopted the recommendation from Varholak, granting Nintendo the $17,500 which Keighin is now ordered to pay.

