Nintendo's mystery Pikmin video was nothing more than a showcase for Nintendo Pictures, which will "continue to explore new creative possibilities through video content"

Mystery surrounded a pair of Nintendo-released videos earlier this week. The first, 'Close to You', which suddenly appeared on the Nintendo Today app, spawned a collection of Pikmin-themed theories. The second then intensified that speculation further by actually introducing a flurry of the tiny little creatures.

So, what was it all for? A Pikmin movie? Pikmin 5, perhaps? Seemingly not – as Nintendo reveals it was all a showcase for its new studio, Nintendo Pictures.

"These are the first short films created by Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. Nintendo Pictures will continue to explore new creative possibilities through video content," a tweet from Nintendo's Japanese account reads.

Nintendo Pictures' brief, as per its own official website, states, "Our goal is to help consumers around the world get to know Nintendo characters through video, and to create unique videos that will remain in their memories forever."

Job done, if you ask us – Pikmin is at the forefront of gaming consciousness for the first time in a minute.

Nintendo isn't short on projects in the multimedia space elsewhere. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is heading to theaters next year, while The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is penciled in for 2027. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason have been cast as Link and Princess Zelda, respectively.

On top of that, a US copyright listing has made reference to an untitled Donkey Kong project, potentially hinting towards DK heading to the big screen after the bananas success of Donkey Kong Bananza.

