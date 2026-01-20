Asus may not be making gaming phones anymore, but RedMagic just launched a slimmer, cheaper handset

Asus may have bowed out of the race to the best gaming phone, but RedMagic is just behind it in the league tables. Once the ROG Phone 9 Pro drops off the shelves, this is the brand you'll likely be turning to for high performance gaming in your pocket. Now, just a few days after the ROG brand ducked through the ropes, RedMagic has launched its latest handheld in China.

RedMagic 11 Pro (Image credit: Future) The RedMagic 11 Pro is the brand's current flagship, offering some of the best speeds I've seen in a gaming phone and launching towards the end of last year. RedMagic 11 Pro | $749 at RedMagic

The 11 Air is a slimmer, more affordable follow up to the RedMagic 11 Pro that absolutely blasted my benchmark tables in testing late last year, coming in at 3,699 RMB (roughly $530). The Air uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the brand's Redcore R4 chip with the very same 144Hz OLED panel up top.

In exchange for a lower price tag the RedMagic 11 Air takes RAM speeds down a notch from LPDDR5T to LPDDR5X, while dropping the liquid cooling that glowed out the back of the Pro model.

RedMagic has made its own changes to cooling this time around, with a refresh to its 24,000 RPM fan. The brand states that it's increased airflow by 21% with these new blades, while also halving associated noise. The 4D Cooler VC system has also been upgraded to a thicker Ice-Stage VC model that improves thermal efficiency by 47%, though RedMagic doesn't make it clear whether that boost is directly compared to the 11 Pro model.

(Image credit: RedMagic)

A 3,699 RMB launch price may well translate to a $549 MSRP when the RedMagic 11 Air launches over in the west on January 29. After all, the 11 Pro hit China at 4,999 RMB ($717 USD) and eventually went on shelves at $749. That lower mid-range price point will have the OnePlus 15R ducking, the $699.99 handset trails behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite's performance while dropping all that lovely cooling.

It's a strong proposition, then. High-end power in a slimmer chassis with a lower price tag. The RedMagic 11 Air is now available in China, with both black and white colorways and pairings ranging from 12GB+256GB to 16GB+512GB. Wider release details are set to follow on January 29.

